Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 9,979 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 2.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth approximately $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 48.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after buying an additional 278,432 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Terex stock opened at $45.39 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

