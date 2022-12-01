Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

