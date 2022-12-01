Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.02 ($0.01), with a volume of 210,000 shares.

Minoan Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

