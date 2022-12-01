MKT Advisors LLC Buys 2,267 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $178,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 308,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 922,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after acquiring an additional 68,506 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,510,247 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

