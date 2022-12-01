MKT Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 3,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,204. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.