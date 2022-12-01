MKT Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 3,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,204. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
