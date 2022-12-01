MKT Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,397,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 137,284 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 215,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,790,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

