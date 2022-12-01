Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 35.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,377 shares of company stock worth $81,122,663. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

