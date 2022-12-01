Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 1,122 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 470,937 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

