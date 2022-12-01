Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 59,780 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,780 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.51% of Patria Investments worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,961 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,204,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 430,336 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 335,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAX opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

