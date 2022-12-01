Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518,072 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Sabre were worth $24,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,903,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,701 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,800,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,318 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sabre

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.