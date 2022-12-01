Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 726.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $310.00. 5,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,170. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $311.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

