Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $563,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3,579.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 174,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Stephens began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

