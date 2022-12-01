Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91,986 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.3% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 33,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,070. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

