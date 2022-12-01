Montag & Caldwell LLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $169.72. 1,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,217. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

