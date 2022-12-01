Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 2,032 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.55. 124,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

