Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 8,702 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $558.04. 9,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,548. The stock has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $518.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.38.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.