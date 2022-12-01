Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 257.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 203,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,597,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $429,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 39.2% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 207,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.89. 34,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,610. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $333.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.24 and a 200 day moving average of $293.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.