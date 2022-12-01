Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 11,520 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 97,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 168.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 96,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $80.57. 20,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

