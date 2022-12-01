Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 61,242 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 61,242 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 12.0 %

FIVE stock traded up $19.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,564. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

