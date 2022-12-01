Montag & Caldwell LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 261,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,885. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.