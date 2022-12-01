Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Shares Up 7.7%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,138,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,700% from the average session volume of 63,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Monument Mining Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

