Moonbeam (GLMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.41 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $168.79 million and $8.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,382,194 coins and its circulating supply is 459,545,734 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.