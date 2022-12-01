Morgan Stanley Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of APP stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,326,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,195,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

