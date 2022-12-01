Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells $2,663,700.00 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.37, for a total transaction of $2,663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

