musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.85 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.90 ($0.24). Approximately 770,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,493,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.63 million and a PE ratio of 1,915.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.