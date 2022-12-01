MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Reaches $84.46 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One MX TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004980 BTC on major exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $84.46 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

