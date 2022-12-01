Nano (XNO) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $102.19 million and $4.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,999.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00454181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00116551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00849613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00650466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00248135 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

