Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $1.45. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 5,104 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.