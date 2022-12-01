Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri Sells 9,000 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $969.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

