Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Michael Carrieri Sells 9,000 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $969.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.17.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.