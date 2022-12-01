Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

