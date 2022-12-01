National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Shaw Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJR stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 67.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at $6,725,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,010,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

