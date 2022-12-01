National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.25.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE:NA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 565,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,449. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.
Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
See Also
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.