National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.25.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 565,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,449. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

