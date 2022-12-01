National Bankshares Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Cormark boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.42.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$134.57. 1,099,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$149.60.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

