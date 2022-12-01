National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 900 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 438,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

