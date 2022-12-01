Navcoin Market Cap Hits $3.12 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $224.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00126905 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00221220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00052211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00061206 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,968,244 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

