Neo 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.89 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Neo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $6.78 or 0.00040021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $478.00 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
