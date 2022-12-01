NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
NeoGames Trading Up 3.5 %
NGMS stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
