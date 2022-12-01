Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $81.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $81.11 million and $1.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,958.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00457336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00116289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.91 or 0.00848619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00649273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00248146 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

