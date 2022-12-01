NetApp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

NetApp has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,074. NetApp has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

