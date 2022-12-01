NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.2%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 29,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 25,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter.

