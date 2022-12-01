Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 294,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 645,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

