Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 294,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 645,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neuronetics Stock Down 1.3 %
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
