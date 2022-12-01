Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Shares Down 0.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 1,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Newbury Street Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 60.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth $702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 118.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,120,000.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

