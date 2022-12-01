NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $273.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.