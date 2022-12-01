NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.00 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.19.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

