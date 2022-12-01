NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 12,025 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 726.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $310.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $311.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.26 and a 200-day moving average of $251.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.