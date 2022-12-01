NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

ABT stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $187.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

