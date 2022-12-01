NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 13,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $170.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $423.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

