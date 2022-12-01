NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 7,566 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $249.18 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.30 and a 200-day moving average of $235.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

