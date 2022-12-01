Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,300 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newpark Resources

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

NR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 216,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

