Next Level Private LLC Acquires Shares of 7,285 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,593,000 after acquiring an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,851,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,058,000 after purchasing an additional 475,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.56 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

